Top-ranked Barty powers past Teichmann to Cincinnati WTA title

World number one Ashleigh Barty of Australia on the way to a straight-sets victory over Switzerland's Jil Teichmann in the WTA final at Cincinnati

Cincinnati (AFP)

Ashleigh Barty won her fifth title of the season on Sunday, dominating Swiss wild card Jil Teichmann 6-3, 6-1 at the ATP and WTA Cincinnati Masters.

The Australian, who will keep a firm grip on the number one ranking as the August 30 start of the US Open approaches, took control mid-way through the opening set and was never truly threatened.

Teichmann, ranked 76th, reached the final with defeats of three Top 12 players including four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka, fourth seed Karolina Pliskova and Olympic gold medallist Belinda Bencic of Switzerland.

But she had no answers as Wimbledon champion Barty stretched her WTA Tour-leading match win tally this season to 40.

