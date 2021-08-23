Rangers fans banned over Furuhashi abuse

Advertising Read more

Glasgow (AFP)

Several Rangers fans have been "banned indefinitely" after a social media video showed a group allegedly chanting a racist song about Celtic's Japanese star Kyogo Furuhashi.

The footage emerged after Rangers' 4-2 win over Ross County in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday.

The individuals have been identified and, as well as banning the fans involved, the club also confirmed no tickets would be given to the Rangers Supporters Club (RSC) they were travelling with.

Furuhashi has made a strong start with Celtic after joining Rangers' bitter Glasgow rivals from Vissel Kobe in the close-season.

The 26-year-old has scored six goals in seven games for Celtic, including a hat-trick against Dundee.

"Rangers can confirm that an investigation is now complete in regard to a video circulating on social media yesterday," a Rangers statement said on Monday.

"The individuals involved have been identified and will be banned indefinitely from all Rangers games.

"Furthermore, the RSC of which they were members and travelled with to the game, have been banned from receiving tickets for future fixtures."

A Police Scotland spokeswoman confirmed the force "is aware of a video circulating on social media and officers are liaising with the club to make relevant enquiries".

Celtic also released a statement on Sunday condemning the alleged chants and said other players for the club have suffered racist abuse in recent years.

The post on Twitter said: "If reports are accurate then such sickening and pathetic racist behaviour directed towards Kyogo Furuhashi deserves absolute condemnation.

"Unfortunately, a number of Celtic players in recent years have suffered similar racist abuse.

"As a club open to all, we stand firmly against racism in all its forms and we will give Kyogo our full support.

"All stakeholders must work together in tackling all forms of bigotry."

© 2021 AFP