Brazil striker Cunha joins Atletico from Hertha

Madrid (AFP)

Atletico Madrid have signed Brazil striker Matheus Cunha on a five-year-deal from Bundesliga club Hertha Berlin, both outfits confirmed Wednesday.

The transfer fee is reportedly around 30 million euros ($35 million) for the 22-year-old who scored 13 goals in 40 games for Hertha in the last 18 months since joining from their German rivals RB Leipzig.

"Matheus was looking for a new challenge and has found it at a Champions League club in Spain," said Hertha sports director Fredi Bobic.

Hertha dropped Cunha from the matchday squad for Saturday's 2-1 home league defeat to Wolfsburg while the transfer was finalised.

He shone for the Selecao at the Tokyo Olympics, scoring in the men's final when Brazil beat Spain 2-1 after extra time to win the gold medal.

