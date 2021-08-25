Brazil striker Cunha joins Atletico from Hertha
Issued on: Modified:
Madrid (AFP)
Atletico Madrid have signed Brazil striker Matheus Cunha on a five-year-deal from Bundesliga club Hertha Berlin, both outfits confirmed Wednesday.
The transfer fee is reportedly around 30 million euros ($35 million) for the 22-year-old who scored 13 goals in 40 games for Hertha in the last 18 months since joining from their German rivals RB Leipzig.
"Matheus was looking for a new challenge and has found it at a Champions League club in Spain," said Hertha sports director Fredi Bobic.
Hertha dropped Cunha from the matchday squad for Saturday's 2-1 home league defeat to Wolfsburg while the transfer was finalised.
He shone for the Selecao at the Tokyo Olympics, scoring in the men's final when Brazil beat Spain 2-1 after extra time to win the gold medal.
© 2021 AFP