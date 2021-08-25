Gerrard misses Rangers tie due to self-isolating

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is self-isolating after an outbreak of coronavirus at the Scottish champions and along with half a dozen players will miss the Europa League play-off second leg clash with Alashkert

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is self-isolating due to a coronavirus outbreak at the club and will miss the Scottish champions' Europa League play-off second leg on Thursday with Armenian side Alaskhert according to Sky Sports.

The outbreak comes days before Rangers face bitter rivals Celtic in the first Old Firm derby of the season.

Gerrard and six players including captain James Tavernier were not on board the three coaches that ferried the squad and backroom staff to Glasgow airport for their flight to Armenia.

Assistant coach Garry McAllister is set to be in charge for the match which Rangers lead 1-0 after the first leg.

Rangers had confirmed the outbreak in a statement on Tuesday without divulging the names of the players and staff involved.

The outbreak is hardly ideal preparation for Gerrard's side ahead of Sunday's meeting with Celtic.

It is believed, though, the rules would allow Rangers to request a postponement of the Celtic match if they have insufficient players to fulfil the fixture due to the outbreak.

