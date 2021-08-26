Live: Pentagon confirms explosion outside Kabul airport, casualties unclear

Thousands of Afghans have been gathered at the airport for days trying to flee the country since the Taliban takeover earlier this month.

The Pentagon press secretary on Thursday said there had been an explosion outside Kabul airport, adding it was unclear if there were casualties. Follow FRANCE 24's live updates.

4.12pm Paris time (GMT+2)

Blast follows warnings of 'imminent threat'

Overnight, warnings had emerged from Western capitals about a threat from Afghanistan’s Islamic State (IS) group affiliate, which likely has seen its ranks boosted by the Taliban’s freeing of prisoners during their blitz across the country.

British Armed Forces Minister James Heappey told the BBC early Thursday there was ”very, very credible reporting of an imminent attack” at the airport, possibly within “hours.” Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said his country had received information from the US and other countries about the “threat of suicide attacks on the mass of people.”

Hours later, the blast was reported.

4pm Paris time (GMT+2)

Pentagon confirms Kabul blast

"We can confirm an explosion outside Kabul airport," press secretary John Kirby tweeted, adding that "casualties are unclear at this time."

US officials quoted by Reuters said the blast appeared to have been caused by a suicide bomb.

Western nations had earlier warned of a possible attack.

