Kabul bombers must be brought 'to justice': UN Security Council

The United Nations Security Council urged the international community to bring the perpetrators and instigators of the twin suicide bombings at Kabul airport to justice, in a joint statement released Friday.

"The members of the Security Council underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice," the statement by the 15-member council said.

"They urged all states, in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions, to cooperate actively with all relevant authorities in this regard," it added.

Thursday's blasts, claimed by the Islamic State jihadist group, killed at least 85 people, including 13 US servicemen.

They injected further panic into the final days of a chaotic US-led evacuation, as thousands of frightened Afghans rushed to leave their country after the Taliban swept to power.

The Security Council said it "condemned in the strongest terms the deplorable attacks."

It also "reiterated the importance of combating terrorism in Afghanistan to ensure the territory of Afghanistan should not be used to threaten or attack any country, and that no Afghan group or individual should support terrorists operating on the territory of any country."

The council called on "all relevant parties to respect and facilitate the safe evacuation of civilians," and reiterated its support for the work of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for a meeting on Monday of the five permanent members of the council -- the United States, Britain, France, Russia and China.

The meeting comes as Britain and France are working to draft a UN resolution on Afghanistan.

