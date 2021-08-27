Perez to remain at Red Bull in 2022

Sergio Perez behind the wheel of his Red Bull in opening practice for the Belgian Grand Prix

Spa-Francorchamps (Belgium) (AFP)

Sergio Perez will partner Max Verstappen at Red Bull in 2022 after the Mexican driver agreed a one-year contract extension with the Formula One title challengers on Friday.

Perez has performed well as Verstappen's teammate so far for his new team, building on multiple top-five finishes with victory in Azerbaijan.

"We have been impressed by his performances during the first half of the season which demonstrate what he's capable of in our car," said Red Bull team principal Christian Horner.

Perez commented: "It always takes time to get on top of everything when you join a new team but things have worked well this season and I really enjoy being a part of the Red Bull family.

"We've been working hard to deliver results so it's great to see the team have faith in me for the future."

The news was announced ahead of Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix with Perez placed fifth in the world championship standings on 104 points.

Verstappen, who has already nailed his colours to the Red Bull mast until 2023, is in second, eight points behind Mercedes' world champion Lewis Hamilton.

Horner added: "Checo's vast decade-long experience with over 200 races under his belt would be a vital asset as the team adjusts to the vastly changed Formula One landscape in 2022.

"Next year we move into a new era of Formula One with completely revised regulations and cars... Checo will play an integral role in helping the team navigate this transition and maximise the RB18 (car)."

Perez arrived at Spa-Francorchamps on the back of a dramatic first lap wipe-out by his Mercedes number two counterpart Valtteri Bottas in Hungary.

In Baku, Perez inherited his second career win when Verstappen crashed with five laps to go and the race at his mercy.

