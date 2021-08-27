Quartararo survives dramatic fall to set British MotoGP pace

Advertising Read more

Silverstone (United Kingdom) (AFP)

World championship leader Fabio Quartararo swept to the top of the time charts in both practice sessions at the British MotoGP on Friday despite a dramatic fall.

The 22-year-old French Yamaha rider hurt his left ankle when he slipped at turn eight at Silverstone.

Despite the pain, he still managed to reach the pits. Limping, he then continued his afternoon's pace-setting work.

"Nasty crash in FP2. Luckly I was able to get back on the bike fast and finish in a really good way," Quartararo tweeted.

The Frenchman clocked 1min 59.317sec ahead of Australia's Jack Miller on a Ducati and Spain's Jorge Martin of Ducati-Pramac.

The Hondas of Pol Espargaro and six-time MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez, who crashed at 274km/h, were the next fastest.

Two favourites were absent from the crucial top 10 places -- world champion Joan Mir on a Suzuki and Johann Zarco of Ducati-Pramac.

Times

MotoGP

1. Fabio Quartararo (FRA/Yamaha) 1:59.317, 2. Jack Miller (AUS/Ducati) at 0.512, 3. Jorge Martin (ESP/Ducati-Pramac) 0.622, 4. Pol Espargaro (ESP/Honda) 0.718, 5. Marc Marquez (ESP/Honda) 0.734, 6. Francesco Bagnaia (ITA/Ducati) 0.785, 7. Aleix Espargaro (ESP/Aprilia) 0.902, 8. Brad Binder (RSA/KTM) 0.998, 9. Alex Rins (ESP/Suzuki) 1.075, 10. Valentino Rossi (ITA/Yamaha-SRT) 1.083

Selected

13. Joan Mir (ESP/Suzuki) 1.408, 14. Johann Zarco (FRA/Ducati-Pramac) 1.493

