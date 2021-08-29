Burnley buy Cornet from Lyon

Advertising Read more

Lyon (AFP)

Maxwel Cornet, a versatile Ivory Coast international, is joining Premier League Burnley from Lyon of Ligue 1, the clubs announced on Sunday.

The French club said they had accepted a fee of 15 million euros (12.8m pounds), of which 15 per cent would go to Cornet's previous club Metz.

"The versatile 24-year-old, who can operate in several attacking and defensive roles on either flank," said Burnley on their web site adding that the player would join up with their squad after the international break.

The former French youth international joined Lyon in 2015 and appeared in 252 matches for clubs scoring 51 goals including four in three Champions League games against Manchester City.

"I am excited to be joining Burnley in the Premier League and to play with and against many of the greatest players in the world," Cornet told the Burnley web site.

Before opting for Ivory Coast, Cornet represented France at every youth level.

