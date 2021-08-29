'Peace of mind': Lionel Messi reacts after his PSG debut at Reims on Sunday

Who said what in sport this weekend:

"He was good, from his first touches he gave the team peace of mind. It's good for him to start with a win. It was good to hear the crowd cheering for him, not just our supporters, it's something he has earned."

"I can guarantee one thing, we will not be demoralised by this loss."

-- India cricket captain Virat Kohli after the innings and 76-run defeat to England in the third Test.

"It is time to reflect and look in the mirror, each of us, and try to change the dynamic straight away because we need to pick up results."

-- Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta after the 5-0 loss to Man City which condemned them to their worst start to a season since 1954.

"For me, it's horrible to see. For a lot of people in the paddock, it reminds us of the dark days of two years ago. We lost a friend, and a great driver, Anthoine, at the same turn."

-- Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc after seeing Lando Norris crash at Spa's famous Eau Rouge turn in qualifying. In 2019, his friend Anthoine Hubert was killed in an accident at the circuit.

"Suddenly the world was upside down, I can't praise the team's resilience enough. It felt like it would never end. I was hoping we would survive and take a well-deserved point."

-- Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel on the 1-1 draw at Liverpool in a game where his side played the entire second half with 10 men.

"Now, in hindsight, it was important to get the pole position - but it was a shame not to do proper laps. The visibility was very low. It's a win but not really in the right way."

-- Max Verstappen, declared the winner of the rain-ruined Belgian Grand Prix which was abandoned after just two laps.

"Money talks. It was only two laps for the race to start - it's all a money scenario."

-- F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton

"He was an accomplished President, helping to modernise and transform the IOC. He was also a fierce proponent of clean sport, and fought tirelessly against the evils of doping."

-- IOC president Thomas Bach on his predecessor Jacques Rogge who died at the weekend at the age of 79.

