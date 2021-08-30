Injured Suarez to miss Uruguay qualifiers

Luis Suarez scored for Atletico Madrid against Villarreal on Sunday but a knee injury has ruled him out of Uruguay's World Cup qualifiers

Advertising Read more

Madrid (AFP)

Uruguay will be without Luis Suarez for this week's World Cup qualifiers after Atletico Madrid revealed on Monday that the striker is suffering from a left knee injury.

Suarez is believed to have picked up the injury during Sunday's 2-2 draw against Villarreal in which he scored.

"Atletico Madrid's medical team examined Luis Suarez at Navarra University Clinic (Madrid) after he came out of the game against Villarreal with pain," the Spanish champions said in a press release.

"The MRI has detected moderate edema on the posterior surface of the left knee."

Atletico did not comment on how long the 34-year-old would be sidelined but the injury rules him out of Uruguay's matches against Peru (Thursday), Bolivia (September 5) and Ecuador (September 9).

Uruguay will also be without Manchester United forward Edinson Cavani after his call-up was withdrawn by the Uruguayan Football Association.

The Premier League announced last week that its clubs will not release players for international matches played in countries on the United Kingdom government's red list for travel.

© 2021 AFP