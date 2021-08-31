Kane insists 'conscience is clear' over Man City flirtation

Advertising Read more

London (AFP)

Tottenham striker Harry Kane insists his "conscience is clear" after his failed attempt to force a move to Manchester City.

Kane returned late to pre-season training as he tried to convince Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy to let him join the Premier League champions.

The England captain believed he had a gentleman's agreement with Levy which allowed him to be sold once Tottenham failed to win a trophy and missed out on a Champions League place last season.

Kane had grown increasingly frustrated with Tottenham's 13-year trophy drought and went public with his desire to leave the north London club before Euro 2020.

However, City refused to meet Levy's £150 million ($206 million) asking price for Kane and last week the 28-year-old posted on Twitter that he would stay at Tottenham "this summer".

Tottenham fans chanted "Are you watching Harry Kane" when they beat City on the opening weekend of the Premier League season without the striker.

But Kane has been given a warm reception by supporters since committing to stay.

Asked if he was concerned his reputation could be tarnished, Kane told TalkSport: "No, I don't think so. Anyone involved in the football industry knows the ins and outs and I was calm with the situation.

"It was between me and the club, when you know the truth and you know what it going on, your conscience is clear.

"I have had ups and downs and I know a lot of people who know I am a professional athlete and dedicate my life to this game."

Tottenham have made a flying start to the new season despite the Kane controversy, with three successive wins taking Nuno Espirito Santo's side to the top of the Premier League.

"My focus moving forward is to win silverware at Tottenham and this year is no different," Kane said.

"We have started brilliantly in the Premier League with three wins and we have a new manager. This is my focus.

"We want to win as many games as possible and get that trophy I have wanted all my career."

Over the summer, Kane led England to the Euro 2020 final, only to suffer a heartbreaking penalty shoot-out loss against Italy.

Kane, currently with the England squad ahead of their World Cup qualifiers, said he is now fully focused on achieving his ambitions at Tottenham.

"I am pretty good at getting away from everything. After the final I was in England for a few days and then went on holiday for a couple of weeks and I was rarely on my phone," he said.

"I know there was a lot of noise around me but I was calm. I knew the situation between me and the club.

"Everyone had their opinions but I am fully focused with club and country and looking forward to a great year."

