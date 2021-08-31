Ronaldo completes Manchester United return

Advertising Read more

Manchester (United Kingdom) (AFP)

Manchester United completed the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo on Tuesday for his second spell at Old Trafford for a fee that could rise to 23 million euros ($27 million) from Juventus.

The 36-year-old made his name on the world stage in six years at United between 2003 and 2009 before moving to Real Madrid for a then world record transfer fee.

Ronaldo scored 118 goals in 292 games during his first spell at United, winning his first Ballon d'Or and Champions League title, as well as three Premier League titles, one FA Cup and two League Cups.

"Manchester United is a club that has always had a special place in my heart, and I have been overwhelmed by all the messages I have received since the announcement on Friday. I cannot wait to play at Old Trafford in front of a full stadium and see all the fans again," Ronaldo said in a statement from United.

"I'm looking forward to joining up with the team after the international games, and I hope we have a very successful season ahead."

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has signed a two-year contract with an option to extend that deal by a further season.

"Ronaldo’s return demonstrates the unique appeal of this club and I am absolutely delighted he is coming home to where it all started," said United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who played alongside the Portuguese during his previous time in England.

Ronaldo is expected to make his second United debut against Newcastle at Old Trafford on September 11.

© 2021 AFP