Palestinian killed in Gaza clashes with Israeli army: local authority
Gaza City (Palestinian Territories) (AFP)
A Palestinian man died Thursday and at least 15 more were wounded in night clashes with the Israeli army near the Gaza Strip border, the local health ministry said.
The 26-year-old man died of bullet injuries in the abdomen, it said. One of the wounded was in a serious condition.
Several factions in Gaza had called for demonstrations to protest in particular against Israel's almost 15-year-long blockade of the coastal enclave.
Hamas, Gaza's rulers, and Israel fought a devastating 11-day conflict in May, the worst between the two sides in years, which ended with an informal truce.
