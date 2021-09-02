Palestinian killed in Gaza clashes with Israeli army: local authority

The clashes took place along a border fence with Israel

Gaza City (Palestinian Territories) (AFP)

A Palestinian man died Thursday and at least 15 more were wounded in night clashes with the Israeli army near the Gaza Strip border, the local health ministry said.

The 26-year-old man died of bullet injuries in the abdomen, it said. One of the wounded was in a serious condition.

Several factions in Gaza had called for demonstrations to protest in particular against Israel's almost 15-year-long blockade of the coastal enclave.

Hamas, Gaza's rulers, and Israel fought a devastating 11-day conflict in May, the worst between the two sides in years, which ended with an informal truce.

