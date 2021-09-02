US Supreme Court refuses to block Texas anti-abortion law

Storm clouds roll in over the U.S. Supreme Court, following an abortion ruling by the Texas legislature, in Washington, U.S., September 1, 2021. © REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Text by: NEWS WIRES

The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to block a Texas ban on abortion after six weeks of pregnancy, dealing a major blow to abortion rights and allowing a law prohibiting the vast majority of abortions in the state that took effect on Wednesday to remain in place.