Monaco Princess stable after collapsing in S.Africa: foundation

Johannesburg (AFP)

Princess Charlene of Monaco was in stable condition Friday after collapsing and being hospitalised in South Africa, her foundation said.

"Her Serene Highness (HSH) Princess Charlene of Monaco was rushed to hospital by ambulance late Wednesday night after collapsing due to complications from the severe ear, nose, and throat infection she contracted in May," the statement said.

"The Princess' medical team is currently evaluating her but have confirmed that the Princess is stable," it said.

"She has been released. She was released this morning," Chantell Wittstock, director of the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation, told AFP.

"Doctors are still establishing exactly what happened," she said.

The 43-year-old South African-born princess underwent surgery in August, but few details have been publicly released.

Her latest health scare was "part of the recovery," Wittstock said. "She has been in a lot of pain."

The former South African Olympic swimmer Charlene married Prince Albert II in 2011. Their son Jacques is now next in line to head the 700-year-old House of Grimaldi.

In recent weeks, lifestyle magazines across Europe have speculated feverishly that the royal couple could be headed for divorce.

Charlene has been in South Africa for months, with media reports suggesting she is looking for a house there.

Albert is the son of Prince Rainier III and Grace Kelly, an American film star who died in a car accident in 1982.

