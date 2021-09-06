Liverpool's Keita 'safe and well' after coup strands him in Guinea

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita is 'safe and well' after Guinea coup

Paris (AFP)

Liverpool said Monday midfielder Naby Keita was "safe and well" after he and his Guinea teammates were blocked in their home country by an apparent military coup.

The 26-year-old was on international duty for a World Cup qualifier in his homeland when a group of soldiers detained 83-year-old president Alpha Conde.

After hours of gunfire and unrest, Guinea's World Cup qualifier against Morocco on Monday was postponed.

A Liverpool spokesman said the club was in "constant contact" with Keita and had had "regular communication" with the management of his national team.

"We are satisfied that he is safe and well cared for," the spokesman told Britain's PA news agency.

Five of the Guinea squad play in France -- Issiaga Sylla of Toulouse, Florentin Pogba of Sochaux, Abdoulaye Sylla (Nantes), Saidou Sow (Saint-Etienne) and Clermont forward Mohamed Bayo.

A source at one of the French clubs, who asked not to identified, told AFP that clubs in Europe were working to arrange a private jet to bring back the players "as soon as possble".

Morocco's squad were able to fly out of Guinea on Sunday.

© 2021 AFP