Alpha Tauri retain Japan's Tsunoda, Gasly for 2022 season

Japan's Yuki Tsunoda will stay at Alpha Tauri for a second season in 2022

Paris (AFP)

Japanese youngster Yuki Tsunoda and Frenchman Pierre Gasly will stay at Alpha Tauri for the 2022 Formula One season, the team announced on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old Tsunoda has impressed in his rookie season, winning 18 points with a best finish of sixth at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Gasly has been with Alpha Tauri since joining in 2017, except for a short stint with sister team Red Bull in 2019.

"I have a very good relationship with Pierre. I have learnt a lot from him already this year and his experience has helped me to keep developing my own skills, so it's great to be continuing my F1 journey with him," said Tsunoda.

Next season will see the introduction of new regulations in F1 which are expected to give the smaller teams a chance of closing the gap to the recent front-runners.

"Consistency and stability are crucial heading into the new era of F1, with the introduction of the 2022 regulations," said Alpha Tauri in a statement. "The team believes that the current duo will be able to deliver good results."

Gasly, who was dropped by Red Bull midway through the 2019 campaign, has been in excellent form since, notching three podium finishes including his maiden victory at last year's Italian Grand Prix.

"I'm very excited to see what we can accomplish in the new era of F1 and to keep working with the team as best as I can to bring us forward in the team standings," said the 25-year-old.

Gasly sits eighth in the 2021 drivers' standings with 66 points.

