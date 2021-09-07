'Pray for me': former Phoenix ace Ceballos battling covid

Advertising Read more

Los Angeles (AFP)

Former NBA player Cedric Ceballos said Tuesday he has been battling Covid-19 for the past 10 days, asking for prayers and support in a Twitter post made from his hospital bed.

Ceballos, 52, who spent 11 seasons in the NBA, helping the Phoenix Suns reach the NBA finals in 1992-1993, said he was struggling to fight off the effects of the deadly virus.

"On my 10th day in ICU (intensive care unit), COVID-19 is officially kicking my but(t)," Ceballos wrote alongside a picture of him breathing through an oxygen mask.

"I am asking ALL family, friends, prayer warriors healers for your prayers and well wish for my recovery.

"If I have done anything to you in the past, allow me to publicly apologize. My fight is not done.. Thx."

Ceballos enjoyed two stints with Phoenix during his career after being chosen as the 48th overall pick in the 1990 NBA Draft.

He also played for the Los Angeles Lakers between 1994 and 1997, leading the scoring for the team in 1994-1995 with an average 21.7 points per game.

He was named to the All-Star team that season but did not play due to injury.

After rejoining the Suns for a season in 1997, Ceballos played for the Dallas Mavericks and Detroit Pistons before winding up his career in Miami.

