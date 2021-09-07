Stokes likely to miss England's T20 World Cup bid

Advertising Read more

London (AFP)

Ben Stokes looks likely to miss England's Twenty20 World Cup campaign, with head coach Chris Silverwood insisting the all-rounder's personal well-being remains the top priority.

The 30-year-old is currently taking an indefinite leave of absence from cricket to prioritise his mental health and recover from a finger injury and has not taken the field since July.

The International Cricket Council needs squads to be submitted by Friday and it seems highly unlikely that Stokes will make the list of 15. England are planning to name three standby players and he may not even be named on that list.

"We are going to leave that one late, to give it our best chance," said Silverwood. "Whatever support Ben needs he will get from us.

"I haven't spoken to him just as yet because I want to give him as much space as possible, but there are people talking to him outside of me and it is something we will be revisiting shortly.

"But I will not be putting pressure on him, will not be rushing him and whatever support he needs he will get. First and foremost my only concern is for him and making sure he's OK."

The World Cup in the United Arab Emirates and Oman runs from October 17 to November 14.

England are also missing paceman Jofra Archer with injury, with Sussex team-mate Tymal Mills tipped to take his spot.

The squad for the Ashes Test series in Australia, which starts in December, is expected to be announced later this month.

© 2021 AFP