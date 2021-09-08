Toulon to play Stade Francais for Christophe Dominici Trophy

Christophe Dominici made his last France appearance at the 2007 Rugby World Cup

Advertising Read more

Paris (AFP)

Toulon and Stade Francais announced on Wednesday they will play for the Christophe Dominici Trophy each season, in honour of their former France winger.

Dominici was found dead aged 48 in a park near Paris last November after a career which included 67 Test appearances, two Six Nations Grand Slams and a 1999 Rugby World Cup runner-up finish.

He won five Top 14 titles during his time (1997-2008) at Stade.

The trophy will be handed to the side with the best results over the two Top 14 meetings between them each campaign.

On September 19, the Parisians head to Stade Mayol before the return fixture on the weekend of January 29 in the French capital.

© 2021 AFP