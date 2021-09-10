French ex-health minister Buzyn under formal investigation over handling of pandemic

Former Health Minister Agnes Buzyn, who resigned in mid-February 2020 at the start of the Covid-19 epidemic, speaks to journalists at the Court of Justice of the Republic (CJR) in Paris on September 10, 2021.

Former French Health Minister Agnes Buzyn has been put under formal investigation on Friday over her handling of the Covid-19 pandemic last year, after investigators at a special court in Paris concluded there were grounds to prosecute her.

Buzyn has been charged with "endangering the lives of others", the prosecutor of the Republic's Court of Justice said, but not for a second possible offence of "failure to stop a disaster".

The development marks one of first cases worldwide where a leading public official has been held legally accountable for the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Buzyn, health minister from May 2017 to February 2020, had to step down at the start of the pandemic under pressure from President Emmanuel Macron to replace Benjamin Griveaux, the LREM party candidate for mayor of Paris who was forced to withdraw after a sex scandal.

She lost her bid for the Paris city hall and ended up being appointed in January to the World Health Organization (WHO) in Geneva, in charge of monitoring multilateral issues.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP & REUTERS)

