France new-boy Jaminet kicks promoted Perpignan to first Top 14 win of season

Melvyn Jaminet scored 41 points in three Tests against Australia in July

France full-back Melvyn Jaminet kicked 15 points as Perpignan beat fellow promoted side Biarritz 33-20 at home in the French Top 14 on Saturday.

Jaminet, 22, made his maiden first-division appearance after impressing on his Les Bleus debut on this summer's Australia tour and was instrumental in helping the Catalans grab their opening win of the season in the second round of the campaign.

Winger Jean-Bernard Pujol and South African fly-half Tristan Tedder crossed for the hosts as Fiji lock Johnny Dyer and Scottish loose forward Andy Cramond scored for the Basque visitors.

Ex-New Zealand centre Francis Saili and former Australia winger Henry Speight were yellow carded within the opening quarter of an hour for the away side after two separate shoulder charges.

Elsewhere, French back-rower Kevin Kornath crashed over in the 77th minute as Castres overcame Clermont 34-30 to go top of the table.

Earlier in the day Castres players were filmed lifting and moving a car on their way to the stadium as it had blocked their team bus.

Fijian flanker Lekima Tagitagivalu was sent off as Pau beat Lyon 21-17 while Montpellier teenager Louis Foursans kicked 14 points in a 39-19 victory over Brive.

More than 12,000 fans saw Foursans' impressive performance from the boot without paying as president Mohed Altrad gave tickets away for free for their opening home game of the season.

Later, last season's semi-finalists Bordeaux-Begles welcome Stade Francais and June's runners-up La Rochelle head to Racing 92 with former All Blacks Victor Vito and Tawera Kerr-Barlow.

On Sunday, champions Toulouse host Toulon, who are set to hand Fiji's Olympic gold medallist Jiuta Wainiqolo a debut on the wing.

