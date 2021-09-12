Verstappen and Hamilton crash out of Italian Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton (L) and Max Verstappen crashed out of the Italian Formula One Grand Prix at Monza

Monza (Italy) (AFP)

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton both crashed out of the Formula One Italian Grand Prix on Sunday after hitting into each other halfway through the race.

Reigning champion Hamilton and championship leader Verstappen crashed into each other after Hamilton re-entered the Monza track from the pit lane.

Red Bull driver Vertsappen tried to dart past Hamilton just after the Briton's pit stop but ended up with his back wheel rolling over the top of his rival's Mercedes, narrowly missing Hamilton's head.

Both drivers then slid into the gravel and were forced to retire from the race, which Hamilton was hoping to make his 100th Grand Prix victory.

Instead the Briton stays five points behind Dutchman Verstappen in the drivers' standings in his hunt for a record eighth F1 title.

