France's Hastoy set for La Rochelle after Pau end-of-season departure

Antoine Hastoy scored all of Pau's 21 points in last Saturday's win over Lyon

Pau (France) (AFP)

France fly-half Antoine Hastoy will leave Pau at the end of the campaign before an expected move to La Rochelle, the Top 14 club announced on Tuesday.

Hastoy, 24, made his Test debut in July's defeat to Australia after helping to keep the outfit based near the Pyrenees up in the first division last term.

"After 11 years at the club, I feel a need for another challenge, to go up another level, I need to leave my comfort zone," Hastoy, whose contract finishes at the end of the season, said in a Pau statement.

"The season which is starting will be important for the club and you can count on my unfailing committment to take Pau as high as possible with my team-mates," he added.

According to sources, the academy product, who made his senior debut in 2016, has agreed to join last year's Top 14 and European Champions Cup losing finalists with former Maori All Blacks fly-half Ihaia West set to leave.

Pau, fifth in the table after two games, head to Brive on Saturday.

Hastoy is unlikely to feature in France's next fixtures, autumn Tests against Georgia, Argentina and New Zealand, with the likes of Romain Ntamack and Matthieu Jalibert set to return after missing the Wallabies fixtures this summer due to a clash with club games.

