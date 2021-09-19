Broberg wins Dutch Open after 'six years of hell'

Advertising Read more

Cromvoirt (Netherlands) (AFP)

Sweden's Kristoffer Broberg claimed his second European Tour title at the Dutch Open on Sunday, tearfully hailing a victory after "six years of hell".

Broberg triumphed by three shots after a final round of par 72 left him on 23-under for the tournament.

His title came six years after his maiden win at the BMW Masters in Shanghai in November 2015.

However, the intervening years saw him struggle with hip and knee injuries which allowed him just 11 events between 2018 and 2020.

"It feels good. I broke down on the 18th but it's been six years of hell. Three different surgeries on my left side but now I'm starting to get back where I'm supposed to be," said the 35-year-old.

"It's been a nightmare over the last six years. I was so close to quitting.

He added: "It's going to be a game changer. I'll get into bigger events and can plan my schedule a little bit. Before this I was at home for a month. I didn't know where the game was, but it was good enough."

Germany's Matthias Schmid finished alone in second on 20-under after a closing 66, with Alejandro Canizares of Spain another two shots further back in third.

