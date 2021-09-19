Italian cyclist Filippo Ganna retains world time-trial crown

Italian Filippo Ganna won the time trial on the opening day of the world championships
Bruges (Belgium) (AFP)

Italy's Filippo Ganna retained his time-trial crown at cycling's world championships in Bruges on Sunday.

The 25-year-old Ineos rider defended his title by beating local favourite Wout van Aert (Jumbo) by five seconds in a carbon copy of last year's outcome.

Another Belgian, Remco Evenepoel took third, 43sec back at the end of the 43.3 kilometres.

Ganna arrived in Bruges on the back of a Tokyo Olympics where he missed out on time-trial glory but led Italy to team pursuit gold.

