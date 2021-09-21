Aaron Jones says pendant with father's ashes found
Green Bay (United States) (AFP)
Green Bay running back Aaron Jones said Tuesday a pendant containing his father's ashes which was feared lost during the Packers' victory over the Detroit Lions has been found.
Jones, who scored four touchdowns during Green Bay's 35-17 win over the Lions at Lambeau Field on Monday, revealed after the game that a necklace he had been wearing in honor of his late father had been lost.
However Jones tweeted on Tuesday that the pendant -- in the shape of a football, with some of his father's ashes inside -- had been found by trainer Bryan Engel.
"Found at 1:45am. Thank you to our trainer Bryan 'Flea' Engel I’m forever grateful," wrote Jones, whose father Alvin died in April after contracting Covid-19.
Monday's victory over the Lions was the first time Jones had played a game at Lambeau field without his father in attendance.
Jones finished the game with with 115 total yards including 67 rushing yards and 48 receiving en route to four touchdowns.
