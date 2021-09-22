Murray into first ATP quarter-final of 2021 in Metz

Advertising Read more

Metz (France) (AFP)

Former world number one Andy Murray reached his first ATP quarter-final of the season on Wednesday with a straight sets win over Canada's Vasek Pospisil at the Moselle Open.

Murray, now ranked at 113, swept to a convincing 6-3, 6-3 victory and will face either top seeded Hubert Hurkacz of Poland or French player Lucas Pouille for a place in the semi-finals.

The 34-year-old Murray, who has undergone two hip surgeries in the last three years, broke the 66th-ranked Pospisil four times in his one-hour, 24-minute triumph to claim a fifth win in six meetings against the Canadian.

On Tuesday, Murray had defeated France's 26th-ranked Ugo Humbert 4-6 6-3 6-2 in the first round.

Meanwhile, Pouille defeated another Canadian, Brayden Schnur 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Germany's Peter Gojowczyk, who made the fourth round of the US Open as a qualifier, beat French lucky loser Antoine Hoang 6-2, 3-6, 6-4.

