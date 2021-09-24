French soldier killed in Mali in clash with armed terrorist group

A French soldier stands guard in front of an NH90 Caiman military helicopter during Operation Barkhane in Ndaki, Mali, on July 29, 2019.
A French serviceman was killed early on Friday in a clash with an armed militant group in Mali, the French presidential administration said in a statement.

France has a counter-terrorism force in Mali trying to contain Islamist militant groups.

Over 50 French soldiers have died in the region since Paris intervened in 2013 to drive back al Qaeda-linked militants that had seized cities and towns in northern Mali a year earlier.

French forces earlier this month said they had killed the leader of the West African affiliate of Islamic State in a drone strike in northern Mali.

