French soldier killed in Mali in clash with armed terrorist group

A French soldier stands guard in front of an NH90 Caiman military helicopter during Operation Barkhane in Ndaki, Mali, on July 29, 2019.

A French serviceman was killed early on Friday in a clash with an armed militant group in Mali, the French presidential administration said in a statement.

France has a counter-terrorism force in Mali trying to contain Islamist militant groups.

Over 50 French soldiers have died in the region since Paris intervened in 2013 to drive back al Qaeda-linked militants that had seized cities and towns in northern Mali a year earlier.

Le ministère des Armées adresse ses plus vives condoléances à la famille, aux proches et aux frères d’armes du caporal-chef Maxime Blasco, mort pour la France en combattant des terroristes dans le cadre de l’opération Barkhane, le 24 septembre au Mali. #MPLF pic.twitter.com/s0Xc6Vcy9J — Ministère des Armées (@Armees_Gouv) September 24, 2021

French forces earlier this month said they had killed the leader of the West African affiliate of Islamic State in a drone strike in northern Mali.

(REUTERS)

