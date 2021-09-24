Ten-man Bayern win at Fuerth to open three-point Bundesliga lead

Thomas Mueller (L) celebrates after scoring Bayern Munich's opening goal at Fuerth on Friday
Thomas Mueller (L) celebrates after scoring Bayern Munich's opening goal at Fuerth on Friday Christof STACHE AFP
Berlin (AFP)

Bayern Munich opened a three-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga table on Friday with a 3-1 win at bottom side Greuther Fuerth despite being a man down for most of the second-half after Benjamin Pavard was sent off.

First-half goals by Thomas Mueller and Joshua Kimmich put Bayern 2-0 up before Pavard was shown a straight red card just three minutes into the second-half.

Fuerth midfielder Sebastian Griesbeck scored an own goal before the hosts pulled one back when replacement striker Cedric Itten scored to delight the sell-out 11,730-strong home crowd.

