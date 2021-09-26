Advertising Read more

Paris (AFP)

Who said what in sport this weekend:

"Not sure that I enjoyed it but it was a wild ride."

-- Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp after a 3-3 draw at Brentford

"He's demanding, rightly so, but he helps me out. He's my dad."

-- Daniel Maldini on his famous father Paolo after scoring on his debut for AC Milan.

"First of all the way they get round the penalty spot, get round Bruno and that's not to my liking. Bruno is usually very good in those positions and unfortunately he missed this one."

-- Manchester United manager Ole Gunner Solskjaer criticises Aston Villa players after Bruno Fernandes missed a penalty in his team's 1-0 defeat.

"If I break my wrist, it's on (expletive) both of you guys."

Controversy: Brooks Koepka plays a shot at the Ryder Cup Stacy Revere GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP

-- US Ryder Cup player Brooks Koepka to officials after being refused a free drop.

"I had cramp, I was tired, so I didn't know where to throw the bottle and I just kept it in my hand."

-- Genoa footballer Mattia Destro after scoring in the 3-3 draw with Verona while holding a water bottle in his left hand.

"It's taken a long time to get to 100 wins. I wasn't even sure it would come."

-- Lewis Hamilton on winning his 100th Formula 1 race at the Russian Grand Prix.

Mercedes British driver Lewis Hamilton brought up an unprecedented 100th Grand Prix success after a drama-filled race in Russia Alexander NEMENOV AFP

"If ever you're going to take an ugly win, we'll take that."

-- All Blacks coach Ian Foster after his side's 19-17 victory over South Africa in the historic 100th Test between the arch-enemies.

"Many of them had less than nice words for me as I approached the line. It kind of makes it doubly joyful to win here."

-- France's Julian Alaphilippe after defending his world road race title in Flanders where many spectators were willing home hope Wout van Aert to win.

"The referee made a mistake on the field and VAR made a mistake... they all made a mistake."

-- Roma coach Jose Mourinho after the 3-2 loss to Lazio

