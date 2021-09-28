Marsch in the mire as Brugge stun Leipzig

RB Leipzig slumped to a surprise 2-1 home defeat to Club Brugge in the Champions League on Tuesday

American coach Jesse Marsch's rocky start at RB Leipzig continued on Tuesday as his side suffered a major blow to their Champions League campaign with a shock 2-1 defeat at home to Club Brugge.

Underdogs Brugge fought back from a goal down to spring a surprise in Saxony and leave Leipzig bottom of a tough Group A which also includes heavyweights Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City.

Leipzig's second defeat in two European games heaps further pressure on Marsch, who has now lost five of nine games in all competitions since taking the reins at the beginning of the season.

Buoyed by a 6-0 win over Hertha Berlin at the weekend, Leipzig got off to a perfect start as Lukas Klostermann and Emil Forsberg combined to set up Christopher Nkunku, who squeezed the ball into the bottom corner under goalkeeper Simon Mignolet.

Yet the hosts were unable to settle as Charles De Ketelaere and Hans Vanaken led a spirited fightback from the Belgian side.

The Brugge front two forced several saves from Leipzig keeper Peter Gulacsi before combining for the equaliser on 23 minutes -- De Ketelaere wriggling free on the left and squaring to Vanaken for a tap-in.

Five minutes before the break, Vanaken set up Mats Rits to give the visitors a deserved lead, which they held comfortably for much of the second half.

The game appeared to be up when Noa Noell Lang put the ball in the net on 71 minutes, but the goal was ruled out for offside.

Yet the visitors held on to claim their first ever win on German soil and pull four points clear of Leipzig in Group A.

