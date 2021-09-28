Messi back in PSG side to face Man City

Lionel Messi is in the starting line-up for PSG's Champions League meeting with Manchester City on Tuesday

Advertising Read more

Paris (AFP)

Lionel Messi made his return to the Paris Saint-Germain team after a knee injury for Tuesday's Champions League clash with Manchester City.

The Argentine star -- who is yet to score for his new club -- had sat out PSG's last two games in Ligue 1 with the problem that forced him off in the 2-1 win over Lyon on September 19.

Coach Mauricio Pochettino handed the 34-year-old just his fourth appearance in a PSG shirt since signing from Barcelona in August, with Messi joining Kylian Mbappe and Neymar in the Parisian attack.

Gianluigi Donnarumma was also preferred to Keylor Navas in goal while Marco Verratti made his return after a month on the sidelines.

PSG drew 1-1 away to Club Brugge in Belgium in their opening game in Champions League Group A a fortnight ago, while Pep Guardiola's City trounced RB Leipzig 6-3.

Jack Grealish, Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez all started in attack for City, who beat PSG in last season's semi-finals before losing the final to Chelsea in Porto.

Aymeric Laporte partnered Ruben Dias in central defence with John Stones left on the bench.

© 2021 AFP