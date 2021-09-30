Six Argentine players barred from Wallabies clash after Covid breach

Argentina's scrumhalf Felipe Ezcurra (C) was among the six players ruled out

Argentina's Rugby Championship clash with Australia was thrown into chaos Thursday after six players were ruled out for breaching coronavirus restrictions with an unauthorised trip to a health retreat.

The group from the Argentina team, which also included two staff, headed to Byron Bay from their Gold Coast base and were stopped when they tried to return across the state border into Queensland on Wednesday.

Under Covid-19 rules, anyone entering Queensland from a designated Covid hotspot area, like neighbouring New South Wales, must have permission or face mandatory quarantine.

"This travel across the state border is a direct breach of the present Queensland government health orders and Sanzaar's Rugby Championship tournament biosecurity plan," governing body Sanzaar said, adding that it was "very disappointed".

"All members of this group are now ineligible to participate further in the Rugby Championship as they have breached tournament rules."

Argentina have a 44-strong squad and the game will go ahead on the Gold Coast Saturday, but with capacity capped at 75 percent in Cbus Super Stadium after the state imposed new restrictions Thursday following six new community cases of Covid-19.

The players involved were Sebastian Cancelliere, Joaquin Diaz Bonilla, Felipe Ezcurra, Pablo Matera, Santiago Medrano and Santiago Socino.

Tighthead prop Medrano and No.8 Matera, a former captain, are first-team regulars who started the 27-8 defeat to Australia last weekend, while hooker Socino frequently comes off the bench.

It is another headache for coach Mario Ledesma, whose team have lost all five of their tournament games so far.

He drafted in Enrique Pieretto to replace Medrano and Rodrigo Bruni for Matera among five changes to the run-on side.

Wallabies coach Dave Rennie said Argentina's problems weren't his concern as Australia chase four wins in a row for the first time at the Rugby Championship.

"The focus is on us," he said after naming 38-year-old prop Greg Holmes on the bench for his first game since 2016 and back-rower Sean McMahon for his first since 2017.

"I've obviously discussed that (Argentina players), but I think there's plenty of motivating factors for them.

"Whoever we end up in front of us, we'll deal with it on the day."

Holmes will become the oldest Wallaby since World War II after being brought into camp to help out younger players last month.

Rennie made three changes to his run-on side, with Pete Samu starting at blindside flanker, while Jordan Petaia gets a chance on the wing with Marika Koroibete given the week off.

Darcy Swain rotates into the starting second row with Matt Philip benched.

Argentina Rugby (UAR) said the players and staff stuck in New South Wales were holed up at a hotel awaiting their fate.

"For the UAR, bringing a solution to this issue has become a top priority," it said.

"At the same time, an internal process has been put into place in order to clarify and to determine responsibility for what has happened."

The scandal comes just days after Ledesma lashed out at Sanzaar and Rugby Australia for being "disrespectful" because a captains photo shoot in Townsville last week went ahead without Pumas skipper Julian Montoya.

Sanzaar and Rugby Australia subsequently apologised.

Australia (15-1): Reece Hodge; Jordan Petaia, Len Ikitau, Samu Kerevi, Andrew Kellaway; Quade Cooper, Nic White; Rob Valetini, Michael Hooper (capt), Pete Samu; Darcy Swain, Izack Rodda; Taniela Tupou, Folau Fainga'a, James Slipper

Replacements: Lachlan Lonergan, Angus Bell, Greg Holmes, Matt Philip, Sean McMahon, Jack Gordon, James O'Connor, Tom Wright

Argentina (15-1): Juan Cruz Mallia; Matias Moroni, Lucio Cinti, Santiago Chocobares, Emiliano Boffelli; Santiago Carreras, Gonzalo Bertranou, Rodrigo Bruni; Marcos Kremer, Juan Martin Gonzalez; Tomas Lavanini, Guido Petti; Enrique Pieretto, Julian Montoya (capt), Rodrigo Martinez

Replacements: Facundo Bosch, Thomas Gallo, Eduardo Bello, Matias Alemanno, Francisco Gorrissen, Gonzalo Garcia, Domingo Miotti, Mateo Carreras

