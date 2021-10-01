Aaron Jones modifies No. 33 jersey to hold his father's ashes

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones had a special pocket sewn into his No. 33 jersey to hold the football-shaped medallion that is filled with his father's ashes

Advertising Read more

Los Angeles (AFP)

Running back Aaron Jones has undergone an equipment modification so that he can keep his father's ashes in a specially-designed pocket while he competes on the field for the Green Bay Packers this season.

Packers equipment manager Gordon "Red" Batty has sewn a special pocket inside Jones' No. 33 jersey for the medallion that holds the cremated ashes of the late Alvin Jones Sr.

"He put a pocket right on the left side," Jones said Friday, pointing to his heart. "So I can just drop it in there and not have to worry about it falling out. So I can play with it."

The pocket idea came about after Jones lost the football shaped ornament during a game against Detroit in week two of the NFL season when the chain around his neck broke after a touchdown.

"He would be like if you lose it anywhere then lose it in the end zone," Jones told reporters after the win over the Lions.

Packers athletic trainer Bryan Engel combed the end zone area until the wee hours of the morning, eventually locating the tiny makeshift urn in the grass at Lambeau Field.

Jones wore the medallion in the Packers latest game against San Francisco, keeping with his plan to wear it on and off the playing field.

"I think it's something I'll continue to do, just keep my dad with me everywhere I go," Jones said. "I wear it mostly at all the time. Gotta get a new chain so I haven't been wearing it except for on Sundays, but I think it's definitely something I'll continue to do."

Alvin Jones Sr. died after coming down with the coronavirus in April at age 56.

He attended all his son's home games, and would watch the Packers warm up from the endzone. Jones always made time for his dad, trotting over to where he was watching to share a quick heartfelt moment before the kick-off.

The win over the Lions was the first time the Packers played a regular-season game in front of a packed Lambeau Field crowd since the coronavirus pandemic hit.

© 2021 AFP