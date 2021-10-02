Dettori left without Arc ride after Love withdrawal

Frankie Dettori's hopes of a record-extending seventh win in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe look to be over this year after 2020 Epsom Oaks winner Love was withdrawn due to a temperature

Advertising Read more

Paris (AFP)

Frankie Dettori's hopes of extending his record haul of six wins in Sunday's Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe look to have been dashed after his mount Love was withdrawn late on Saturday.

Last year's impressive winner of the Epsom Oaks was found to be running a temperature.

"The filly Love has been declared a non-runner with a vet's certificate after she developed a temperature during Saturday afternoon," read a statement from French racing's governing body, France Galop.

Dettori's only hope of a ride is if an owner decides to replace their jockey with him.

It is the second year in succession Love has missed the Arc, having been pulled out in 2020 due to concerns she would not like the ground.

Her absence leaves Irish trainer Aidan O'Brien two-handed in the 100th running of the iconic race at Longchamp -- Snowfall, who won this year's Epsom Oaks by a record 16 lengths, and Broome.

It is the second successive year O'Brien has suffered a disappointment on the eve of the race.

Last year he had to pull all four of his declared runners due to an illegal substance being found to have contaminated their feed.

Love's withdrawal leaves 14 in the Arc with Epsom Derby winner Adayar, Tarnawa -- trained by two-time Melbourne Cup winning trainer Dermot Weld -- Snowfall and English St Leger winner Hurricane Lane the the favourites.

© 2021 AFP