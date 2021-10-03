Chiefs win in record-setting homecoming for coach Reid

Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City coach Andy Reid studies the game plan Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field en route to winning his 100th game as coach of the Chiefs

Los Angeles (AFP)

Patrick Mahomes tossed five touchdown passes and Kansas City defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 42-30 on Sunday to give Andy Reid his 100th victory as head coach of the Chiefs.

Mahomes completed 24 of 30 passes for 278 yards as the Chiefs improved to 2-2 on the season.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire caught a touchdown pass and ran for 102 yards while Tyreek Hill had 11 catches for 186 yards and three touchdowns at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Reid, who guided the Chiefs to a Super Bowl appearance last season, is the first coach in NFL history to win at least 100 games for two different teams and Sunday was a record-setting homecoming for him.

Reid won 140 games, counting playoffs, for the Eagles as their coach from 1999 through 2012. He then shifted to Kansas City, where his record is 100-45 in just over eight seasons.

"It's special to him," said Mahomes. "He kind of became Andy Reid in Philadelphia. But when you look back on (his career), you'll know him as a Kansas City Chief."

Reid was hospitalized after last week's game against the Los Angeles Chargers after becoming ill following the loss.

He was treated and released after spending one night in hospital and there was some question whether he had recovered enough to coach against his former team.

Asked if coming back to Philadelphia made him emotional, the normally unflappable Reid said: "I'm pretty good. You want me to cry up here?"

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was 32-of-48 passing for 387 yards and two touchdowns as Philadelphia lost their third straight.

Elsewhere, Dak Prescott threw four touchdowns, and the Dallas Cowboys pulled away in a productive third quarter for a 36-28 victory over the Carolina Panthers.

Ezekiel Elliott rushed for 143 yards on 20 carries with a touchdown as the Cowboys improved to 3-1 on the season.

The loss snapped a three-game win streak and ended the best start to a season for Carolina since 2015.

Prescott finished 14-of-22 for 188 yards while Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold went 26-of-39 for 301 yards and two touchdowns, with two interceptions.

