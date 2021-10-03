Evans wins Rally Finland to close gap on Ogier

Elfyn Evans had stamped his authority on Rally Finland on Saturday

British driver Elfyn Evans won Rally Finland on Sunday to close the gap on Sebastien Ogier in the world championship standings.

Evans now trails seven-time world champion Ogier by just 24 points with two races of the season remaining after grabbing control of the rally on Saturday.

The Frenchman was fifth in the race.

Toyota driver Evans became only the second Briton to win the Finland race, finishing 14.1 sec ahead of two-time winner Ott Tanak with Craig Breen third.

Ogier will still hope to secure the title in the remaining races in Spain and Monza, but cannot afford any errors after Evans's masterclass in Finland.

