Mud men: Florian Vermeersch from Belgium competes during the 118th edition of the Paris-Roubaix

Paris (AFP)

Who said what in sport this weekend:

"After 258km you don't know what anyone has left in the tank, but it was my day."

-- Italian cyclist Sonny Colbrelli after winning a brutal Paris-Roubaix.

"Koeman will continue as Barca coach. He has the benefit of the doubt regardless of today's result."

-- Barcelona president Joan Laporta on the future of under-fire coach Ronald Koeman.

"The president has spoken well, he has made his decision, as he said this afternoon, and everything is perfect."

-- Koeman just hours later after a 2-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid.

"You make decisions throughout the season, you've got to manage the players' workload. The decision was, for me, the correct one today."

-- Man United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on resting Cristiano Ronaldo in the 1-1 draw with Everton at Old Trafford.

"No disrespect. This guy is my idol. I grew up watching Cristiano Ronaldo, spent hours on the training pitch training to execute his techniques. It was a bit of respect to Cristiano. It's an honour to be on the same field as him."

-- Everton goalscorer Andros Townsend after copying Ronaldo's iconic goal celebration in the 1-1 draw.

"Our worst match of the season."

-- Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti after the 2-1 home loss to Espanyol

"Covid, wisdom teeth, appendix, they are just things and they seem to have knocked us back a peg or two and we've never really been able to get the momentum going in."

-- Former Masters champion Danny Willett on his recent problems before winning the Alfred Dunhill Championship on Sunday.

