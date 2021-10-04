France centre Vincent out for up to eight months

France's Arthur Vincent won the World Rugby Under 20s Championsip in 2018 and 2019

Advertising Read more

Montpellier (France) (AFP)

France centre Arthur Vincent will be sidelined for up to eight months after rupturing knee ligaments, AFP learnt from his club Montpellier on Monday.

Vincent, 22, has made 14 Test appearances since his debut in February 2020 and will miss the November Tests as well as the Six Nations before potentially returning for the end of the domestic campaign.

The former World Rugby Under 20s Championship-winning captain, who can also play on the wing, suffered the injury in Montpellier's victory over La Rochelle on Saturday.

Vincent's contract on the Mediterranean coast finishes at the end of the season and French media have reported Top 14 and European Champions holders Toulouse are interested in signing him.

France will be without captain Charles Ollivon and scrum-half Baptiste Serin for fixtures next month.

Les Bleus face Argentina on November 6 and Georgia a week later before hosting New Zealand on November 20, which will also be the opening fixture of the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

© 2021 AFP