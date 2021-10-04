Wiggins can play NBA home games after getting Covid vaccine

Advertising Read more

Los Angeles (AFP)

Golden State forward Andrew Wiggins has had a change of heart and got the Covid-19 vaccine, making him eligible to play in Warrior home games this season.

Coach Steve Kerr made the announcement at Sunday's practice but did not say when the 26 year old Canadian got vaccinated or which vaccine he received.

Wiggins had applied to the NBA for a religious exemption last month, but was denied.

"Andrew got vaccinated," Kerr said. "He just told me today that he was fine with us acknowledging it and that will be the end of it. I'm not going to answer any questions beyond that."

Under new civic health and safety rules, Wiggins would have been barred from taking part in Golden State home games if he didn't get vaccinated. The San Francisco Department of Health recently announced that anyone aged over 12 must be jabbed to attend indoor sports events.

Wiggins drew more attention to the issue last week, telling reporters it was his issue to deal with, not journalists'. Asked about the potential for lost income, he said: "It's my problem, not yours."

The number of US deaths from Covid-19 has surpassed 700,000, the most fatalities in the world from the illness.

© 2021 AFP