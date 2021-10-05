Brady's homecoming was the second most watched 'Sunday Night Football' ever

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady's US televison appeal is just as strong as ever

Los Angeles (AFP)

Tom Brady's return to face his former NFL team, the New England Patriots, racked up enormous American viewing numbers making it one of the most watched "Sunday Night Football" games in history.

The Tampa Bay quarterback, now 44, led the Buccaneers to a 19-17 win over the Patriots in a game that was watched by 28.5 million viewers, once the people watching across all platforms, NBC, Peacock, NBC Sports Digital and NFL Digital have been factored in.

That is the second highest total for a "Sunday Night Football" contest behind only the record 30.3 million viewers for a regular-season-ending Dallas Cowboys-Washington Redskins game in 2012.

The broadcast from Foxborough, Massachusetts was also viewed by 34 percent of all households watching TV that were tuned to NBC. That is the highest total in the 16 years of "Sunday Night Football".

The online stream drew approximately 1.3 million viewers, the largest ever for an NBC broadcast of an NFL contest.

