Jags owners Khan slams 'inexcusable' Meyer

Miami (AFP)

Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shahid Khan issued a stinging public reprimand of head coach Urban Meyer on Tuesday, accusing him of "inexcusable conduct" after viral social media posts showing him cavorting with women in a bar last week.

Meyer on Monday issued an apology for his behaviour after video and photos depicted him partying in the wake of the Jaguars' defeat to the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday.

Meyer, a star coach in US college gridiron before joining the Jaguars earlier this year, has yet to make an impact in the NFL with his team winless at 0-4.

The Jaguars' billionaire owner Khan said in a statement on Tuesday he had spoken to Meyer over the controversy in a private meeting.

"I have addressed this matter with Urban. Specifics of our conversation will be held in confidence," said Khan, who is also owns English Championship club Fulham.

"What I will say is his conduct last weekend was inexcusable. I appreciate Urban's remorse, which I believe is sincere.

"Now, he must regain our trust and respect. That will require a personal commitment from Urban to everyone who supports, represents or plays for our team. I am confident he will deliver."

Khan's public dressing down piles more pressure on the 57-year-old coach, whose tenure in Jacksonville has already faced controversy after his recruitment of a former University of Iowa strength coach who had previously been accused of racism and bullying.

Meyer on Monday said he had apologised to Jaguars players and staff for "being a distraction."

"I explained everything that happened, and owned it. Just stupid. Should not have had myself in that kind of position," Meyer said, adding that his family had been "upset" over the revelations.

