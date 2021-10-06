Nobel Prize in chemistry goes to Germany’s Benjamin List, American David MacMillan

Germany's Benjamin List and David MacMillan of the United States on Wednesday won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry for their development of a precise new tool for molecular construction, the jury said.

The duo was awarded "for their development of a precise new tool for molecular construction: organocatalysis. This has had a great impact on pharmaceutical research, and has made chemistry greener," the Nobel Committee said.

2021 chemistry laureates Benjamin List and David MacMillan have developed a new and ingenious tool for molecule building: organocatalysis. Its uses include research into new pharmaceuticals and it has also helped make chemistry greener.#NobelPrize pic.twitter.com/AzGcY569sw — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 6, 2021

