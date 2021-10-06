Nobel Prize in chemistry goes to Germany’s Benjamin List, American David MacMillan

2021 Chemistry Nobel Prize winners Benjamin List (L) and David W.C. MacMillan (R).
2021 Chemistry Nobel Prize winners Benjamin List (L) and David W.C. MacMillan (R). © Niklas Elmehed, Nobel Prize Outreach
Germany's Benjamin List and David MacMillan of the United States on Wednesday won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry for their development of a precise new tool for molecular construction, the jury said.

The duo was awarded "for their development of a precise new tool for molecular construction: organocatalysis. This has had a great impact on pharmaceutical research, and has made chemistry greener," the Nobel Committee said.

