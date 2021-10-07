Novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah wins 2021 Nobel Prize in Literature

Novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah has won the 2021 Nobel Prize in Literature for his "uncompromising and compassionate" look at "the effects of colonialism and the fate of the refugee", the Nobel Committee announced on Thursday.

Gurnah was born in Zanzibar in 1948, according to the Nobel Prize website. He relocated to England as a student in 1968.

He was honoured with the Literature prize "for his uncompromising and compassionate penetration of the effects of colonialism and the fate of the refugee in the gulf between cultures and continents", the Nobel Committee said in its announcement.

Gurnah's first three novels – Memory of Departure (1987), Pilgrims Way (1988) and Dottie (1990) – describe the experience of immigrants living in modern-day Britain, according to the British Council website. His novel Paradise (1994) was set in colonial-era east Africa during World War I and made the short list for the Booker Prize.

Admiring Silence (1996) tells the story of a young man from Zanzibar who emigrates to England, gets married and becomes a teacher. By the Sea (2001) recounts the tale of an elderly asylum-seeker living in a coastal English town.

Gurnah has written 10 novels in all. He lives in Brighton and teaches at the University of Kent. According to the university's website, Gurnah's "main academic interest is in postcolonial writing and in discourses associated with colonialism, especially as they relate to Africa, the Caribbean and India".

