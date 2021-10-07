Montpellier boosted by return of South Africa star Reinach
South Africa scrum-half Cobus Reinach is set to make his Top 14 season bow for Montpellier on Saturday having finished his Rugby Championship campaign.
The 31-year-old played in the world champions' thrilling 31-29 win over the All Blacks last weekend.
His return to face Bordeaux-Begles will be a huge boost for Montpellier coach Philippe Saint-Andre who has been without Benoit Paillaugue since the opening day of the season when the Frenchman suffered knee ligament damage.
Georgian back-up Gela Aprasidze suffered a shoulder injury against Toulouse three weeks ago.
Reinach's international half-back partner Handre Pollard, who played eight of South Africa's nine summer internationals, will be rested by Montpellier.
Italy's Paolo Garbisi is likely to start at fly-half on Saturday against Bordeaux.
