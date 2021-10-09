McTominay gives Scotland dramatic win, Sweden see off Kosovo

Scott McTominay scored a winner for Scotland in the fourth minute of added time

Paris (AFP)

Scott McTominay scored an injury-time winner as Scotland came from behind to claim a crucial 3-2 victory over Israel in World Cup qualifying on Saturday, while Sweden beat Kosovo to keep up their chase of Spain.

The win takes Scotland four points clear of Israel in second place in Group F with three matches remaining as they bid to qualify for the World Cup for the first time since 1998.

Group winners qualify automatically for next year's finals in Qatar, with the runners-up heading into the playoffs.

Scotland trailed twice in the first half at Hampden Park to goals from PSV Eindhoven forward Eran Zahavi and Mu'nas Dabbur.

John McGinn levelled once, but home striker Lyndon Dykes missed a penalty on the stroke of half-time.

He made amends before the hour mark with an equaliser, awarded after a VAR review after the referee initially disallowed it for a high boot.

A point would have been a decent result for Steve Clarke's men, but the hosts pushed for a winner which arrived in the 94th minute as Manchester United midfielder McTominay bundled in at the back post.

The Scots still hold a slim chance of topping the group, trailing leaders Denmark, who visit Moldova later Saturday, by four points.

"We've got a few games left and we have to just remain focused. We wanted a win tonight and we got it," Dykes told Sky Sports.

Sweden moved within a point of Group B leaders Spain thanks to a 3-0 win over Kosovo in Solna.

Alexander Isak scored a magnificent goal to cap a brilliant individual display, with Robin Quaison and Emil Forsberg also on the scoresheet.

Sweden also have a game in hand on Spain, who they visit in their final qualifier next month.

Greece kept their hopes of pushing into the top two themselves alive as two late goals secured a 2-0 win in Georgia.

The Greeks remain unbeaten and are three points behind Sweden and also have a game in hand on Spain.

Elsewhere, the Republic of Ireland finally won for the first time in Group A by brushing aside Azerbaijan 3-0 in Baku.

Ukraine ended a run of five straight draws with a 2-1 victory in Finland to consolidate their grip on second place in Group D.

The Euro 2020 quarter-finalists are two points ahead of Bosnia and Herzegovina, who beat Kazakhstan 2-0, and four points behind France.

