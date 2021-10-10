Man down: WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury watches as Deontay Wilder falls to the canvas

Who said what in sport this weekend:

"I know I'm the greatest heavyweight of my era, without doubt. Number one."

-- Tyson Fury after winning an epic heavyweight duel with Deontay Wilder to retain his WBC crown.

"To stay awake."

-- Max Verstappen on the biggest challenge of the Turkish Grand Prix where he finished second to regain the lead in the world championship race.

"I think it will be my last World Cup. I will play it like it is the last because I don't know if I will still have the mental strength to put up with even more football."

-- Brazil star Neymar says the 2022 World Cup in Qatar will be his last.

"We left it a bit late for everyone's blood pressure."

-- Scotland manager Steve Clarke after a last-gasp come from behind 3-2 win over Israel kept them on course for a World Cup play-off spot.

"I am 18 years old. I need to cut myself some slack."

-- US Open champion Emma Raducanu after defeat in Indian Wells in her first match since her triumph in New York.

Different directions: Lewis Hamilton (right) walks past Mercedes teammate and race winner Valtteri Bottas UMIT BEKTAS POOL/AFP

"Very frustrating but it is what it is."

-- Lewis Hamilton on his disagreement with his team over his late pit stop at the Turkish Grand Prix.

"Anddddd the king is back the greatest finisher in the game. Made me jump Outta my seat once again tonight. @msdhoniAnddddd the king is back the greatest finisher in the game. Made me jump Outta my seat once again tonight. @msdhoni."

-- India captain Virat Kohli tweets on predecessor MS Dhoni's match-winning innings which took Chennai Super Kings to the IPL final.

