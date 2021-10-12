Britain to host Extreme E season finale

Competitors in Extreme E race electric SUVs in various locations around the world to highlight the impact of climate change

London (AFP)

The Extreme E electric off-road racing series will visit Britain in December for the final race of its inaugural season, organisers announced on Tuesday.

The Jurassic X Prix will take place on a military base in Dorset, southwest England, on December 18 and 19, replacing a race originally scheduled to take place in Argentina that was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Competitors in Extreme E race electric SUVs in various locations around the world to highlight the impact of climate change and human activity on some of the most remote locations.

The aim is also to promote sustainability and the adoption of electric vehicles. The teams feature one male and one female driver, who share driving duties.

Extreme E founder and chief executive Alejandro Agag said: "This move is a poignant shift in our mission to race in remote, far-away places to highlight the effects of climate change as more increasingly the issues we talk about are literally happening in our backyards."

Saudi Arabia, Senegal and Greenland have hosted races this year and Sardinia will welcome drivers for the fourth race of the season on October 23 and 24.

The series has attracted a number of leading names in motorsport.

The RXR team set up by 2016 Formula One world champion Nico Rosberg currently leads the standings ahead of Lewis Hamilton's X44 team.

